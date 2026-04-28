Marlins' Liam Hicks: Clubs three-run homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hicks went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
Hicks powered the Marlins' offense with a three-run homer off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the fifth inning, though the Dodgers rallied to walk it off in the ninth inning. Hicks has seen time at catcher, first base and designated hitter this season and has produced regardless of role, slashing .311/.350/.544 with six homers, three doubles, 27 RBI and 17 runs across 28 games. His 27 RBI ranks second in MLB, trailing only Sal Stewart (29).
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