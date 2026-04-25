Marlins' Liam Hicks: Homers in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hicks went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.
Hicks took Adrian Houser deep in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third. Over his last 10 games, Hicks has gone 14-for-39 (.359) with four extra-base hits and 11 RBI. He's batting .317 with an .896 OPS, five homers, 24 RBI, 15 runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base over 92 plate appearances. Hicks has gotten fairly steady playing time between catcher, designated hitter and first base this season, giving him ample value even in one-catcher fantasy formats.
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