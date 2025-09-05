The Marlins designated Arias for assignment Friday.

Arias has been designated for assignment by Miami for the second time this season. In seven appearances with the Marlins, he's surrendered 13 runs on 17 hits and five walks across 10.1 innings. He's posted a 3.93 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP in 18.1 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville. His spot on the active roster will go to Josh Simpson, while Jack Winkler takes the open spot on the 40-man roster.