The Marlins selected Arias' contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Right-hander Lake Bachar is scheduled to serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals, but Arias could be tasked with covering multiple innings of relief with Miami lacking in fresh bullpen arms. Arias was previously up with the Marlins for much of the first month of the season, logging a 10.61 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 9.1 innings across six appearances.