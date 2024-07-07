The Marlins designated Andriese for assignment Sunday.

He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to right-hander Edward Cabrera (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the White Sox. After being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Andriese appeared in relief later that day in the Marlins' game against the Red Sox, taking a loss while giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk over one inning.