Meyer (hip) will be available to pitch this week as spring training gets underway, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins announced Wednesday that aside from Calvin Faucher -- who has yet to report to camp --and the rehabbing Ronny Henriquez (elbow), all pitchers on the 40-man roster are operating with no restrictions to begin camp. Assuming he makes it through spring training no worse for the wear as he completes his throwing progression, Meyer should have an inside track to a spot in the Opening Day rotation. The 26-year-old turned in a 4.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 64.2 innings over 12 starts in 2025 before he was shut down with a left hip labral injury that required season-ending surgery in late June.