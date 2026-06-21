Marlins' Max Meyer: Improves to 8-0

Meyer (8-0) earned the win against the Giants on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Meyer threw 66 of 98 pitches for strikes while generating nine whiffs and limiting the Giants to just four hard-hit balls, all of which went for extra-base hits. The 27-year-old has yielded just six earned runs through four June outings, going 3-0 with a 28:9 K:BB over 23.1 innings during that stretch. He'll take a 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 102:34 K:BB across 90 innings this season into a road matchup against the Cardinals next weekend.