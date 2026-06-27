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Marlins' Max Meyer: Improves to 9-0

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Meyer (9-0) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander spent the week on the bereavement list but returned to the active roster Friday without missing a turn through the rotation, picking up his third consecutive victory. Meyer gave up just a pair of singles in addition to the free passes despite generating just eight whiffs on 89 pitches. The 27-year-old has been pitching well all season but has been particularly sharp across his past five outings with a 1.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings.

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