Meyer threw a simulated game on a back field Thursday as the Marlins prepare him for a role in the Opening Day rotation, Chuck King of MLB.com reports. "Max has been terrific," manager Clayton McCullough said. "He's in a great spot... It's just a chance to do it in a more controlled-type setting."

The young right-hander came into camp simply trying to win a rotation job, but since then Braxton Garrett (elbow), Edward Cabrera (finger) and Ryan Weathers (forearm) have all broken down, potentially positioning Meyer to start the second game of the season for the Marlins on March 28 against the Pirates. Meyer, the third overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, has yet to put things together in the majors, posting a 5.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB in 63 IP, but he's looked good this spring with an 8:2 K:BB and zero homers allowed in nine Grapefruit League innings.