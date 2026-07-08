Marlins' Max Meyer: No-decision against Seattle

Meyer did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Meyer opened his start nicely by striking out three of the first four batters he faced. He faced the minimum number of batters through four innings before giving up two runs in the fifth, but his stat line could have looked far worse after loading the bases with no outs in the sixth. Luckily for Meyer, his night ended at two earned runs after Michael Petersen came in and got the Marlins out of the bases-loaded jam. Meyer has given up two earned runs or less in seven consecutive starts, going 4-1 with a 1.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB in 41.1 innings over that span. He's slated to start this weekend at home against the Guardians in what figures to be Meyer's last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.