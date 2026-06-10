Marlins' Max Meyer: No-decision vs. Arizona

Meyer did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Both of the runs Meyer allowed came on solo home runs from Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno, marking the second time this season that Meyer has given up two homers in a game. He's yielded two earned runs or less in 10 of 14 starts and ranks fourth in the National League in strikeouts (86) and in the top-12 in both ERA (2.85) and WHIP (1.09) across 79 innings. Meyer's next start is slated for this weekend on the road against the Pirates.