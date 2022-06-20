Meyer (elbow) made a rehab start Friday for Single-A Jupiter, striking out four over three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit.
Meyer had been sidelined for a month due to ulnar nerve irritation in his right elbow before he made a success return to game action for Jupiter. The Marlins could have Meyer make one more rehab start at Jupiter or with Double-A Pensacola before he's activated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list.
