Meyer (elbow) made a rehab start Friday for Single-A Jupiter, striking out four over three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit.

Meyer had been sidelined for a month due to ulnar nerve irritation in his right elbow before he made a success return to game action for Jupiter. The Marlins could have Meyer make one more rehab start at Jupiter or with Double-A Pensacola before he's activated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list.