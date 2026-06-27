Marlins' Max Meyer: Remains unbeaten in 2026

Meyer (9-0) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander spent the week on the bereavement list but returned to the active roster Friday without missing a turn through the rotation, picking up his third consecutive victory and tying a franchise record with his ninth straight winning decision. Meyer gave up just a pair of singles in addition to the free passes despite generating just eight whiffs on 89 pitches. The 27-year-old has been pitching well all season but has been particularly sharp across his past five outings with a 1.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings.