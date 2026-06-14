Marlins' Max Meyer: Remains undefeated in seventh win

Meyer (7-0) notched the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Meyer was able to outduel Paul Skenes on Sunday, firing six innings of one-run ball. The 27-year-old right-hander, who continues to push for his first career All-Star selection, tied a season high in strikeouts and has now pitched at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer 10 times this year. Still undefeated in 2026, Mayer is next set to take an impressive 2.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 95:32 K:BB across 85 innings into a soft home matchup versus the Giants.