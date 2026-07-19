Marlins' Max Meyer: Responds poorly to extra rest

Meyer took a no-decision Saturday against Milwaukee, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out five.

Meyer labored Saturday, needing 74 pitches to complete three innings in his shortest outing of the campaign. The Marlins opted to give the 27-year-old right-hander extra rest ahead of the All-Star break, skipping the hurler's final turn through the rotation of the first half, and Meyer showed signs of rust in the aftermath. Meyer is set to revert back to normal rest ahead of his next appearance against the Padres, still holding a strong 2.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 121:41 K:BB over a career-high 111 innings.