The Marlins optioned Meyer to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander didn't allow a run in seven innings across his three appearances during spring training, but he won't stick with the big club for the duration of camp. Meyer still shouldn't be ruled out for a spot in Miami's Opening Day rotation with both Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) likely headed for the injured list to begin the campaign. Even if Meyer does open the season in the minors, it's likely only a matter of time before the Marlins give him a look in 2024.