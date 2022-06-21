Meyer (elbow) will be activated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Meyer is scheduled to pitch for Jacksonville on Wednesday for the first time since May 17, but it's unclear if he'll start or work out of the bullpen. Edward Cabrera (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Jacksonville on Wednesday, and the Marlins could elect to have pitch ahead of Meyer to better manage his workload. In any case, Meyer looks to be healthy again after a month-long shutdown due to a sore right elbow. The 23-year-old was sharp during his lone rehab start for Single-A Jupiter on July 17, striking out four while allowing one earned run on one hit and no walks over three innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Rehabbing at Single-A•
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Throws simulated game•
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Resuming throwing program•
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Hits injured list with nerve issue•
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Could get look in Marlins rotation•
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Lasts into seventh inning Saturday•