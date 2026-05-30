Marlins' Max Meyer: Shaky in no-decision

Meyer did not factor into Friday's decision against the Mets, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings.

Meyer put the Marlins in an early hole after giving up four runs in the first inning. He completed six innings despite the early setback, finishing with 10 whiffs while tossing 70 strikes on 106 pitches (66.0 percent). Despite giving up a season-high five earned runs, Meyer escaped with the no-decision thanks to his Marlins teammates. He sits at a 2.97 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 66.2 innings this season, and his 74 strikeouts are sixth most in the National League. Meyer is slated to start next week on the road against the Nationals.