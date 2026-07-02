Marlins' Max Meyer: Unlucky in first loss

Meyer (9-1) allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out five over six innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Meyer had a good start going, but an error in the fifth inning by Javier Sanoja ultimately led to a four-run rally for the Rockies. Meyer still looked good overall, throwing 56 of 78 pitches for strikes in his first start without issuing a walk all year. The bulk of the damage was from unearned runs, so his ERA shrunk to 2.53 with a 1.11 WHIP and 112:36 K:BB across 103 innings over 18 starts. The 27-year-old's next start is projected to come at home versus the Mariners.