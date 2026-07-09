Marlins' Max Meyer: Will not start Sunday's game

Meyer will not start Sunday's game against the Guardians as the Marlins give him extra rest around the All-Star break, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Sunday is Meyer's turn, but the Marlins will go with a bullpen game that day. Meyer is healthy, but he's already logged 108 innings and the club wants to be careful with his workload. The righty was elected to the All-Star team but will not pitch in the Midsummer Classic, either. Meyer finishes the first half with a 9-1 record, 2.58 ERA and 116:38 K:BB.