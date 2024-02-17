Meyer is fully recovered from his elbow injury, but the Marlins won't push him too hard to begin spring training, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

"It's probably more mental than the physical," manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday about a group of pitchers that also includes Trevor Rogers and Anthony Bender. "They are healthy physically and trying to get over that mental hurdle of what if they throw too hard or throw too much [or] it's just gonna happen again. It's more of a mental hurdle than anything." Meyer, the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022 and didn't pitch at all last season after the Marlins elected not to send him to the Arizona Fall League. The 24-year-old right-hander displayed an ace-level arsenal prior to the surgery, and a strong showing in camp could land Meyer in the Opening Day rotation as the team looks to fill the hole left by Sandy Alcantara (elbow).