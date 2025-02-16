Meyer worked with new Marlins pitching coach Daniel Moskos this offseason on grips for a sinker and a sweeper, as well as refining his changeup, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

"My slider is going to be more down in depth and my sweeper's going to come across the plate," Meyer said Friday before displaying his new arsenal in a live batting practice session. "I feel like with the movement, there's definitely a big separation between those two... My change is going to be a really good pitch, too, one of my best pitches. I feel like all my pitches are one of my best pitches right now. I just have crazy confidence in them that I haven't had a lot in the past going through the injury." Meyer has relied mainly on two pitches, his mid-90s fastball and nasty slider, dating back to his college days, and if even one of his other offerings can become a quality pitch, it would significantly improve his chances of not just sticking in the rotation, but reaching his sky-high ceiling as a starter.