Fortes went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The 27-year-old catcher hasn't made much impact at the plate this spring, batting .118 (2-for-17) with zero extra-base hits, although he does have a 4:2 BB:K. Fortes is expected to split reps behind the plate with Christian Bethancourt this season, but neither is likely to be an appealing fantasy option.