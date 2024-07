Gordon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Gordon had started in left field in both of the first two games of the series, going 1-for-5 with a walk, three RBI and two runs between those contests. Though his playing time looks to be trending back up a bit, Gordon still isn't locked into a full-time role and will need to produce over a longer stretch of games to solidify himself as an everyday player.