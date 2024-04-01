Gordon belted a pinch-hit solo home run off David Bednar in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Pittsburgh.

Stepping to the plate for catcher Nick Fortes in the ninth inning and the Marlins down a run, Gordon got hold of a hanging splitter from the Pirates' closer and drove it over the fence in right field. The 28-year-old has appeared in three of Miami's first four games, starting two of them in left field, but he's only collected six total at-bats and seems stuck in a strict platoon role. Gordon's homer Sunday was his first hit of the season, and he's struck out three times.