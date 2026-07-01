Marlins' Owen Caissie: Continues to heat up

Caissie went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's rout of the Rockies.

The Marlins plated runs in seven of their nine innings en route to a 14-3 win at Coors Field, and Caissie supplied the offense in the eighth by crushing a John Brebbia fastball 453 feet into the second deck in right field. Caissie caught fire in the back half of June, and over his last 12 games he's produced a .394/.447/.818 slash line with two doubles, four homers, nine runs and 11 RBI while reducing his strikeout rate to a somewhat palatable 26.3 percent.