Lopez has been diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Astros, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lopez was hit by a comebacker in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday and immediately removed from the game, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. The right-hander also threw a warmup pitch in an attempt to stay in the game Friday, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. If Lopez is cleared to make his next start, he tentatively lines up to take the mound on the road in Philadelphia on Wednesday.