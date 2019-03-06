Lopez has touched 97 mph with his fastball this spring, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 22-year-old averaged only 92.7 mph with the pitch over 58.2 big-league innings last season, but a shoulder strain that eventually ended his campaign may have had something to do with that. Lopez isn't viewed as a top prospect despite his heat due to undeveloped offspeed pitches, but his 0.62 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 51:8 K:BB in 43 Double-A innings in 2018 was still impressive. The Marlins' pitching staff is far fro set in stone, so if Lopez continues to flash his upside this spring, he could break camp in the rotation.