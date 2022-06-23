Lopez (5-3) allowed an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rockies.

Lopez allowed his only run of the game in the first inning after allowing a leadoff double. He occasionally had to work out of jams from there, but the only additional extra-base hit he allowed was a triple by Brendan Rodgers. Lopez got back on the track with the effort, as he entered the game having allowed four of more earned runs in three of his last five starts. Overall, Lopez still owns an excellent 2.61 ERA with an 83:23 K:BB across 82.2 frames.