Manager Don Mattingly said last week that he wants Lopez (shoulder) to build up to 100 pitches in his rehab assignment before the Marlins activate the right-hander from the 10-day injured list, Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "That's why a guy needs to go three, four starts out there; get his innings built up," Mattingly said of Lopez. "Not just the innings, but get back to competing - being able to hold a runner, being able to get the ball where you want at certain times."

Lopez, who has been on the shelf since June 17 with a right shoulder strain, has already completed two rehab starts, with his most recent one coming Friday with Double-A Jacksonville. Lopez only retired two batters -- both via strikeout -- in that start while allowing three runs on two hits and two walks. Since he only covered 30 pitches in that outing, Lopez will presumably need around 2-to-3 more rehab starts until he gets the green light to rejoin the Marlins. Hector Noesi is expected to replace the since-traded Zac Gallen in the Miami rotation this week and should stick as the Marlins' fifth starter while Lopez is on the comeback trail.