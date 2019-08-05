Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Still on rehab assignment
Manager Don Mattingly said last week that he wants Lopez (shoulder) to build up to 100 pitches in his rehab assignment before the Marlins activate the right-hander from the 10-day injured list, Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "That's why a guy needs to go three, four starts out there; get his innings built up," Mattingly said of Lopez. "Not just the innings, but get back to competing - being able to hold a runner, being able to get the ball where you want at certain times."
Lopez, who has been on the shelf since June 17 with a right shoulder strain, has already completed two rehab starts, with his most recent one coming Friday with Double-A Jacksonville. Lopez only retired two batters -- both via strikeout -- in that start while allowing three runs on two hits and two walks. Since he only covered 30 pitches in that outing, Lopez will presumably need around 2-to-3 more rehab starts until he gets the green light to rejoin the Marlins. Hector Noesi is expected to replace the since-traded Zac Gallen in the Miami rotation this week and should stick as the Marlins' fifth starter while Lopez is on the comeback trail.
