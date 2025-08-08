Snelling gave up five hits and a walk over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday. He struck out 11.

It's the second time in three starts that Snelling has fanned 11 batters, and in five outings since his promotion to Jacksonville, the 21-year-old southpaw has a dazzling 1.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB over 27.2 innings. He isn't on the 40-man roster and hasn't yet been shifted to a five-day schedule that would mirror a big-league rotation, so the Marlins may not have immediate plans to bring him up. Snelling appears ready for the majors though, and a promotion in the second half of August would still preserve his rookie status for 2026.