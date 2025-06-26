Snelling allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings for Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

The 21-year-old southpaw seems to have turned a corner since a rough stretch in late April and early May in which he walked 13 batters over 9.2 innings. Over six starts since then, Snelling has compiled a much tidier 35:5 K:BB in 35.1 innings, along with a 2.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. He's knocking on the door of a promotion to Triple-A, and given the injuries that have wracked the Marlins' rotation, a big-league debut in 2025 can't be ruled out if he continues to display improved control and command.