Marlins' Robby Snelling: Mixed results in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snelling (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings.
Snelling allowed three runs with two outs in the first inning but battled to keep the Marlins off the board from there. He generated 12 whiffs on 86 pitches and generally struggled with command, issuing four walks and yielding multiple baserunners in every frame except a clean fourth. It was still a solid outing overall for the 22-year-old, who entered Friday with a 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 29 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville. He lines up for a road matchup against the Twins next week.
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