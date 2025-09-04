Snelling allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, striking out a career-high 13 without walking a batter.

The lack of a spot on the 40-man roster seems to be the only thing keeping Snelling from making his major-league debut in 2025. The 21-year-old southpaw has delivered seven straight quality starts at Triple-A, fanning double-digit batters three times during that stretch while producing a 1.24 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 43.2 innings. The Marlins have so far declined to promote Snelling despite having six starting pitchers on the IL at the moment, but despite the team's apparent desire to delay starting his service-time clock, he clearly has nothing left to learn in the International League.