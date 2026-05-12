Snelling is slated to start Thursday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

With the Marlins cutting Chris Paddack last week, Snelling appears to be in line for extended audition in the Miami rotation, despite turning in an uneven MLB debut this past Friday. Snelling took a loss to the Nationals in his first start, covering five innings and striking out two batters while yielding three earned runs on five hits and four walks. On a more encouraging note, Snelling induced 12 swings and misses among his 86 pitches, illustrating the strikeout upside he brings to the table. Prior to receiving his promotion to the big leagues, Snelling generated 44 punchouts over 29 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville this season.