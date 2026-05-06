Snelling is set to join the Marlins' rotation Friday after Braxton Garrett took his regular turn for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Snelling's next turn for Jacksonville is set to come Friday, so he was always the more likely candidate to get called up to take the spot of Chris Paddack, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Snelling has had an outstanding start to the season at Triple-A, posting a 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 29 innings, and if he gets the start for the Marlins on Friday, he'll be making his big-league debut in a home matchup against the Nationals.