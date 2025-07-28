Henriquez blew the save Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over one inning. He struck out one.

Henriquez took the mound for the eighth inning and yielded ground rule doubles to Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn, the second of which plated the game-tying run. Henriquez and Calvin Faucher have been battling for closer duties, and it doesn't appear like either has pulled ahead. Henriquez has allowed a run in three of his last four appearances, and his ERA stands at 3.06 after 50 innings of work this season.