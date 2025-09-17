Henriquez allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Henriquez entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning after a shaky performance by Michael Petersen. In the ninth, Henriquez also ran into some trouble, but he had just enough wiggle room to close out the win in his first appearance since Thursday. It appears the Marlins simply wanted to get the right-hander some work, as the team's bullpen wasn't overtaxed entering Tuesday. Henriquez has mostly worked as a setup man this year, earning seven saves and 24 holds while pitching to a 2.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 91:24 K:BB over 66.2 innings. Prior to this game, he had not allowed an earned run since July 27 versus the Brewers.