Weathers returned to Miami on Monday and will be evaluated due to shoulder discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Weathers was removed from Saturday's start against the Rays after being hit in the head by a throw from catcher Nick Fortes between innings. Prior to that, however, Weathers was seen flexing his arm and experienced diminished velocity, so the shoulder discomfort makes sense now. The left-hander has made just five starts this season after missing the start of 2025 with a forearm issue. Weathers is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 23:8 K:BB across 24.2 innings of work. A trip to the 15-day injured list could be in his near future.