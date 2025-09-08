The Marlins will activate Weathers (lat) from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Nationals in Miami, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After completing rehab starts with Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 30 and this past Thursday, Weathers returned to Miami on Monday and tossed a live bullpen session, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com. With Weathers' lat checking out fine following the throwing session, the Marlins have cleared him to slot back into the rotation for the series finale with Washington. Because Weathers has been on the shelf since June 9 due to the left lat strain and built up to 68 pitches in his most recent rehab start, he'll likely have a light workload restriction in place Thursday. Prior to landing on the IL, Weathers had made five starts this season for Miami, going 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 24.2 innings.