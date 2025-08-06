Weathers (lat) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The workout appeared to mark Weathers' first time throwing off a mound since he landed on the 60-day injured list in early June with a left lat strain. After being sidelined for a lengthy period of time, Weathers will need time to be built back up. A return before the end of August seems unlikely, but manager Clayton McCullough said Wednesday that he's "cautiously optimistic" that Weathers will pitch again for the big club this season, per Alex Krutchik of FishOnFirst.com.