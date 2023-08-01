The Marlins acquired Weathers from the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The seventh overall selection in the 2018 MLB Draft, Weathers never quite met the hype with San Diego. He'll get a change of scenery, though, and could prove to be a useful swingman for the Marlins down the stretch as some of their young pitchers are faced with workload limits. The 23-year-old lefty had registered a 6.25 ERA and 29:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings (10 starts, two relief appearances) this season with the Friars.