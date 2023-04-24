The Marlins selected Nolin's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
After the Marlins acquired him from the Twins earlier this month, Nolin had made just one appearance with his new organization, allowing four runs -- three earned -- over four innings in an April 19 start for Jacksonville. He'll give the bullpen a fresh arm for Monday's series opener in Atlanta, and though the Marlins currently have an opening in the rotation for Tuesday, the veteran left-hander is uncertain to get the start even if he goes unused Monday.