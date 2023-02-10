site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-sean-nolin-catches-on-with-twins | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Sean Nolin: Catches on with Twins
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nolin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday.
Nolina spent 2022 in Korea with the Kia Tigers, putting up a 2.47 ERA in 21 starts. The left-hander got into 10 games with the Nationals in 2021 following a five-year major-league absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read