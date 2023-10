Nolin elected free agency Friday.

Nolin made a three-inning appearance for the Marlins in April but otherwise spent the entire 2023 campaign in the minors. The 33-year-old southpaw compiled a 4.37 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 22.2 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville but didn't make any appearances after the All-Star break due to an unspecified injury.