Sanchez (shoulder) experienced right shoulder discomfort Friday while throwing at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Sanchez has been throwing bullpen sessions and was recently scheduled for a simulated game, but his progression will be paused due to the discomfort. It was reported in June the 24-year-old righty isn't expected to pitch this season while recovering from last summer's shoulder surgery, and the setback makes it increasing unlikely he'll subvert that expectation.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Scheduled for simulated game•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Gearing up to face hitters•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Slated for another side session•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Side session planned•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Playing catch off mound•