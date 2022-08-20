Sanchez (shoulder) experienced right shoulder discomfort Friday while throwing at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Sanchez has been throwing bullpen sessions and was recently scheduled for a simulated game, but his progression will be paused due to the discomfort. It was reported in June the 24-year-old righty isn't expected to pitch this season while recovering from last summer's shoulder surgery, and the setback makes it increasing unlikely he'll subvert that expectation.