Sanchez (shoulder) will throw one inning in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez continues to ramp things back up slowly as he works his way back from multiple seasons missed due to shoulder problems. It shouldn't be too long before he joins one of the Marlins' minor-league affiliates.
