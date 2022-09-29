Sanchez will undergo surgery for right shoulder arthroscopic bursectomy Oct. 5, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez also underwent shoulder surgery in July of 2021 but had recently resumed throwing from 60 feet after receiving a cortisone shot in late August of this year. While it's not yet clear whether the right-hander suffered a setback that led to his upcoming procedure, he's expected to be back in action in time for spring training in 2023.
