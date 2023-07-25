Sanchez (shoulder) completed a 19-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While the side session represents a step forward after Sanchez had been limited to playing catch off flat ground heading into the All-Star break, the 24-year-old right-hander still doesn't appear especially close to pitching in a game. Sanchez has endured a slow buildup since undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in October, which came after he had surgery in July 2021 to repair a capsule tear in the same shoulder. He'll likely continue to throw side sessions for a few more weeks before he advances to facing hitters in live batting practice or simulated games.