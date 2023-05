Okert (1-0) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk but got the win in an extra innings affair versus the Cubs on Sunday.

Okert was unable to shut the Cubs out in the 13th to try and get the save but wound up with the win instead. He now sits at one win and one hold on the year and has been a reliable arm once again this season with a 3.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and a 10:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings.